Morel mushroom season is underway, and today’s weather is sure to help prolong the season. Mushroom hunters have their secret places to hunt, as well as their preferred ways to cook them and while they don’t share hunting patches, they can check out one of these recipes for preparing morels. There’s nothing wrong with the family’s favorite recipes, but when you have them, why not try something new?

Chicken with Morels

3 tb. Olive oil, divided

1 4-pound chicken, cut into 8 pieces, backbone removed

½ c. salt

1 pound fresh morel mushrooms, sliced

½ c. minced shallots

1 c. dry white wine

1 c. chicken stock

½. c. heavy whipping cream

Heat 2 Tb. oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with spices of your choice, add to skillet and cook 6 minutes per side until golden brown, turning once. Remove chicken to a plate, reduce heat to medium, add remaining oil and cook shallots until soft, about 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook until liquid releases, about 1 minute. Transfer mushrooms to a bowl, add wine to skillet and boil for 2 minutes or until reduced by about half, add stock and return to boil. Add chicken to liquid, reduce heat to medium-low, cover with lid ajar and simmer for 20 minutes or until chicken is done. Remove chicken, add mushrooms and cream and simmer for 5 minutes or until sauce thickens. Serve sauce over chicken. Serves 4.

Morel Pizza, Quad City Style

1 pizza crust dough, either store-bought or from a favorite recipe

8 oz. mozzarella cheese, shredded

4 c. sweet onions like Vidalia or Walla Walla (about 2 large)

3 tb. olive oil

3 c. morel mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

Parsley, for garnish

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place crust dough on a pizza pan or peel. Heat 2 tb. olive oil in a large skillet and cook onions over medium-low heat for 12-15 minutes or until tender. Cook over medium-high heat for 5-8 minutes more until the onions are golden brown. Remove from pan. Add olive oil, garlic and mushrooms to the pan and cook until mushrooms are tender. Drain, then spoon over the crust. Top with onions then cheese. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the crust is crisp and brown.

Morel Pasta

½ lb. morels

3 tb. butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 small, sweet onion, like Walla Walla or Vidalia

1 c. cheddar cheese

8 oz. egg noodles

Cook noodles according to package directions. In a large skillet, melt butter and add garlic, onion and morels. Cook until mushrooms are slightly brown and have given up most of their liquid, stirring frequently. Drain pasta, add to mushroom/onion mixture, mix and adjust with spices to taste. Top with cheese, allow to melt and serve.