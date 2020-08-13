Many on home oxygen struggling without power

People who depend on oxygen tanks in the Quad Cities are are starting to deplete their resources quickly due to lengthy power outages.

“It’s been like hell,” Stanley DeBrobander said. He uses oxygen due to COPD and asthma, and has been out of power since Monday. “It’s like a sweatbox in these trailers, and there’s a lot of old folks in these trailers here.”

He says it’s difficult for him to get anywhere to get relief from not having power, which he said Mid American energy might not have back on until Saturday.

“I couldn’t go anywhere because I don’t have enough oxygen,” DeBrobander said. “I don’t have my big machines so it really makes your life limited. These tanks only last so long.”

The tanks he has to use right now are typically saved for traveling, but now, they’re his lifeline.

Genesis Home Medical Equipment came by to refresh his tanks this afternoon, but say that the massive demand for oxygen is putting a strain on their delivery schedule.

“We’ve been asked to provide oxygen to customers who aren’t Genesis customers because other providers unfortunately, were not in the same situation,” Glen Roebuck, executive director of Genesis Home, Outpatient and Senior Services said. “And we’re really challenged to care for their patients during the storm this week.”

Genesis Home Medical Equipment says they’re taking calls and bringing oxygen tanks out to people around the clock. Call (563) 421-3300.