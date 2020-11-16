Many QC schools switching to full-time remote learning

This photo provided by Charles Timtim shows his daughter, name withheld by parents, doing schoolwork from home in Waipahu, Hawaii, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Timtim’s mother doesn’t think it’s safe for her daughter to be back at school but she also doesn’t want her exposed to an online learning program called Acellus that misspelled and mispronounced the last queen to rule the Hawaiian kingdom. Parents spotting questionable content on Acellus is forcing some school districts across the country to reconsider the program or stop using it. (Charles Timtim via AP)

Many schools around the Quad Cities are switching to remote learning as the number of positive COVID cases reach record numbers.

The schools districts doing full-time remote learning are Moline-Coal Valley, Davenport, Rock Island-Milan and East Moline.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District will starting remote learning Monday, November 16 and continue to Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

All Davenport schools will start remote learning Monday, November 16 and continue to Tuesday, December 10.

The Rock Island-Milan School District will use Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the switch to remote learning, which starts Wednesday, November 18. Full remote learning will extend through Monday, January 18, 2021, to allow for a safe quarantine period through the winter holiday season.

The East Moline School District is starting remote learning Monday, November 16 until at least Tuesday, December 8.