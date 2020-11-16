Many QC schools switching to full-time remote learning

Many schools around the Quad Cities are switching to remote learning as the number of positive COVID cases reach record numbers.
The schools districts doing full-time remote learning are Moline-Coal Valley, Davenport, Rock Island-Milan and East Moline.
The Moline-Coal Valley School District will starting remote learning Monday, November 16 and continue to Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
All Davenport schools will start remote learning Monday, November 16 and continue to Tuesday, December 10.
The Rock Island-Milan School District will use Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the switch to remote learning, which starts Wednesday, November 18. Full remote learning will extend through Monday, January 18, 2021, to allow for a safe quarantine period through the winter holiday season.
The East Moline School District is starting remote learning Monday, November 16 until at least Tuesday, December 8.