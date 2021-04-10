‘Many vaccination appointments remain for next week’ in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department made an announcement on Friday that “many vaccination appointments remain for next week.”

All three COVID-19 vaccines will be administered on specific days.

Openings for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine are available Monday through Wednesday.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being offered Thursday.

Patients can get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday.

Make an appointment and find more information about the vaccination clinic here.

Reminder: Starting Monday, Illinois residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the vaccine.