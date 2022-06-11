Galesburg on Track and the City’s Community Development Department have selected 1130 Maple Ave. for the June 2022 Community Blue Ribbon Award. The home is owned and occupied by Kevin and Carol Lynn.

The residence presents a wonderfully positive image for the neighborhood and Galesburg, a news release says. The Lynns purchased the home in 2008 and have done considerable landscaping to upgrade the property with a personal sense of pride.

From the shuttered windows to the arborvitae lining the driveway, small touches to the house and yard present a nice curb appeal, the release says. The three large oak trees have been trimmed to perfection and a mix of bushes with perennial plantings is set off with colorful annuals that the owners, now in retirement, can enjoy from several shady, sitting areas, including the welcoming front porch.

The Community Blue Ribbon Award celebrates and recognizes Galesburg residential properties that reflect a positive image for the neighborhood and town. Residents are invited to nominate properties through the city website or a Galesburg on Track member.

The award will focus on Ward 6 for the coming month, with a recipient announced at the first city council meeting in July.