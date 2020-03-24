MAPS: COVID-19 testing vs. confirmed cases by state, cases by county

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State

Our sister station WAVY created a database that reflects the approximate number of COVID-19 novel coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.

The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. WAVY collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website.

The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will update around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

AP COVID-19 cases by county

This Associated Press interactive map of COVID-19 cases by county will update twice daily.