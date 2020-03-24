Breaking News
Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Rock Island County
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

MAPS: COVID-19 testing vs. confirmed cases by state, cases by county

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State

Our sister station WAVY created a database that reflects the approximate number of COVID-19 novel coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.

The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. WAVY collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website.

The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will update around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

AP COVID-19 cases by county

This Associated Press interactive map of COVID-19 cases by county will update twice daily.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss