Gates reopened today at Maquoketa Caves State Park.

It’s the first time people were allowed back in the park since last week’s deadly shooting.

Only the park is open during the day — not the campgrounds yet.

Tomorrow will be a week after the murder-suicide that killed three members of the same family.

At the park today, people showed up to hike and see the sights. One couple we spoke with says they feel safe at the park.

“It’s a really difficult area to secure and so we have to trust that these incidents just happen on a very irregular basis. And we have confidence in the area and the people in the community,” Allen Plath said. “We’re happy to be back and enjoying it here today. Our safety concerns are probably no more than we would have anywhere else. “

There’s no indication yet when the campgrounds will reopen.

All campers with reservations through this Sunday are getting their money refunded.