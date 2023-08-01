The Voy 61 Drive-In Theatre, south of Maquoketa, Iowa, will host a special Family Night & Back To School Bash on Thursday, Aug. 10th.

There will be a $5 per vehicle admission fee and everyone will get a free souvenir Coca Cola cup (while supplies last). The gates open at the drive-in (five miles south of Maquoketa on U.S. 61, off Exit 153) at 6 p.m., and before the movie, they will have free activities for all to participate in – a bounce house, face painting and much more.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (released in April) has generated $1.35 billion in worldwide box office receipts.

Over 15 local agencies and local organizations will be on hand with free giveaways and school supplies. The movie (starting at approximately 8:30 p.m.) will be the popular “The Super Mario Brothers Movie” (PG).

The Voy 61 Drive-In Theatre is one of only four drive-ins still operating across the state of Iowa, and they are known for their grass field. Patrons can bring a radio and lawn chair to watch the movie under the stars.

“We love providing first-run movies, as well as family and budget friendly entertainment,” according to a Tuesday release from the theater. “We pride ourselves on not only providing affordable quality entertainment with our state-of-the-art digital projection system, but also providing a family-friendly environment with free train rides, swing set, sandbox, basketball court, wiffle ball diamond, tether ball, and volleyball for our guests.”

The concession stand also offers a large variety of treats and goodies, including popcorn. The drive-in also allows customers to bring their own food if they’d like and tailgate prior to the movie.

