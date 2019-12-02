Maquoketa man honored for RC park

A Maquoketa man is being honored for his creativity and fortitude in a time of trial.

Shane Halverson received the George Bailey Award at Maquoketa Timber Lanes bowling alley Sunday afternoon at the annual It’s a Wonderful Life event.

He built an RC park for racing — not once, but twice — because the first time it flooded.

Halverson did so with his own money.

An organizer says they believe it’s the only RC track open to the public in the entire state of Iowa, which has helped to bring people into Maquoketa.

“The It’s a Wonderful Life event, like I said, is something that we are trying to make unique to Maquoketa, to bring people into our town,” said Debra Gerardi, chairman of the It’s a Wonderful Life committee. “We have a lot to offer for a small town. We have a lot of really unique shops that even people who live here didn’t even realize just what they could get.”

It’s a Wonderful Life also had a gingerbread contest, gnome scavenger hunts, and a chili cookoff to compete for the Golden Spoon award.