Maquoketa man suffers broken arms, pelvis after tractor accident

People are rallying together after a Maquoketa man was severely injured in a tractor accident over the weekend.

Marvin Franzen drives the hay-rack at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers.

It’s a Maquoketa farm that doubles as a concert venue.

Local 4 News first spoke to Franzen and organizers last summer.

They tell us that Franzen broke both arms and his pelvis.

He is stable but will need several surgeries.

Owners of Codfish Hollow have set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay for medical bills.

They’ve also provided an address for supporters to send cards.

You can read their full message, posted on Facebook, below:

We want to fill in our Codfish Family on some news now that we have everyone’s blessing…

“On Saturday evening, in the middle of The Artisanals set, Marvin was involved in a tractor accident. As you know, he is the bib-wearing smile tucked under a feed store cap, ushering concert-goers up and down Codfish Hollow Road. Marv drives the stretch from the parking pasture to the venue all night long at each and every show. His contribution to the Hollow is larger than life and he is an integral part of our family, both to the Costellos/Biehls on a personal level and to our extended Codfish Family – bands, volunteers and patrons.

This accident was eerily similar to the drill held just one week prior, with the tractor going over the embankment, causing significant injury to Marvin. While it provided valuable insight for our county’s Emergency Services personnel, nothing could have prepared us for this.

Among Marv’s injuries, he has broken both arms and has suffered a broken pelvis. He is going to be SO PISSED when he hears that they are expecting an extensive stay at UIHC but we are sure he’ll keep the nurses and staff on their toes, regaling them with stories and tall tales! (We cannot stress enough how mad he’s going to be when he hears their estimated stay… Mercy.) Marv is stable and has already had one surgery however he is expected to have several more. It is going to take some time to put our Marvin back together again.

All jokes aside – we are worried sick and absolutely heartbroken that this has happened. Our feels nearly paralyzed us but we know you care and the family has given us permission to share information. Know that we have been in touch with the family daily and they know you are all sending your prayers and well-wishes. Please keep them coming. Tiff was able to speak directly with Marv earlier today and will keep us updated as she is able.

We will be planning a larger event down the road to show our support for Marv and his family but in the meantime, we have established a GoFundMe (link below) for his medical expenses and tractor repair. If you would like to send cards or limericks to help him pass the time, please send them on to:

Marvin C/O Tiffany Biehl

3437 288th Avenue

Maquoketa, IA 52060

We hope you know how much you all mean to this volunteer-driven community. Without you, we wouldn’t do what we do. No matter the amount, or if all you can offer are good vibes, we appreciate it all. We love you. And we all love Marv. Let’s show him the love. xo“