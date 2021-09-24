Marathon will impact Government Bridge, Rock Island Arsenal roads

The 24th Annual TBK Quad Cities Marathon and half marathon will run across the Government Bridge and Rock Island Arsenal on Sunday and will impact arsenal roads from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, a news release says.

Marathon runners and walkers will enter the Arsenal through the Davenport Gate and exit the Arsenal through the Moline Gate using the eastbound lane of Rodman Avenue.

Marathon and half-marathon runners will use different routes while on the Arsenal.

Employees and residents should be prepared for potential delays beginning with course set-up at 6 a.m. until about 2 p.m. Traffic control personnel, signage, and volunteers will help redirect traffic throughout the routes.