You don’t need the luck of the Irish to find your new best furry friend!

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center invites you to march in for their Saint Pitties & Kittes Adoption Special! From Monday, March 14 through Monday, March 21, these great adoption rates are pure gold:

All pitbulll and pitbull mixes – Adoption fee: $25

All cats and cittens – Adoption fee: $10

Check out a listing of cats and dogs available here:

Adoptable Cats & Kittens

Adoptable Dog & Pups

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 West 2nd Avenue in Milan. Adoption hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12:00-4:00 p.m.; closed on Sundays and Tuesdays.

