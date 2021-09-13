Marching band preview night – with a twist – set for Wednesday

A marching band preview night – with a twist – will be 7:15-9 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Island High School Stadium.

The Annual PRIDE of Rock Island Marching Band Preview Night will feature concessions and a performance of this year’s Marching Band show “Rocky’s Toyshop.” There also will be performances from Washington Junior High and Edison Junior High bands.

The night will end with a fun twist – parents will attempt to shadow their student(s) while performing the show.

The event is free and open to the public.

