Marie Osmond will perform hits from her celebrated career at Rhythm City Casino on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available online here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $50, $60, $70, $80 and $90 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. This fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort. A presale will take place on Thursday, November 24 at 10 a.m. and tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, November 25, starting at 10 a.m.

Marie Osmond has spent over six decades in the entertainment business, working as a successful singer, television performer, talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. Although she was never part of her famous brothers’ group, she did make her TV debut with them at age three on the “Andy Williams Show.” She had a string of country hits in the 70s with “Paper Roses”, “In My Little Corner of the World” and “Who’s Sorry Now”. She also hosted a variety show with her brother Donny from 1976-1978.

Rhythm City Casino is located at 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport.