Marijuana advocate speaks out against Illinois licensing process

A man in Rock Island is speaking out about the lack of pot options on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities.

Chris Rice is a marijuana advocate from Rock Island. He says he’s upset by the state’s dispensary licensing program. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says only 21 applicants are eligible to receive the 75 new dispensary licenses, and only one will be given to the Quad Cities area. Rice says it doesn’t bode well economically for the area and is concerned prices at dispensaries are still too high.

“The vast majority of people are still getting their cannabis from the black market,” Rice said. “People that are going to dispensaries are going for the novelty of it, and some older people who don’t have connections, they may go there, but besides that most people are still going to the black market.”

Rice says black market prices are usually a third of what he’d pay at dispensaries.