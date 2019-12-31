Marijuana legalization begins tomorrow in Illinois, what it means for you

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. With nine research grants announced Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. government will spend $3 million to find out if marijuana can relieve pain, but none of the money will be used to study the part of the plant that gets people high. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Beginning January 1, 2020, the use of marijuana or cannabis infused products will be legal for individuals 21 years of age or older. A person 21 years or older will be allowed to possess the following:

· 30 grams of raw cannabis flower;

· Cannabis infused products containing up to 500 milligrams of THC;

· 5 grams of cannabis concentrate

No person under the age of 21 is allowed to purchase, use, possess, transport, grow, or consume cannabis except where authorized by the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Act or the Community College Cannabis Vocational Pilot Program.

The Monmouth Police Department says, they’d like to remind residents that the only lawful place to consume cannabis or cannabis infused products is in your private residence or on your personal private property out of public view.

It is illegal to consume cannabis products or smoke cannabis in a public place. It is also illegal to transport cannabis within a motor vehicle unless the cannabis is in a sealed, odor-proof, and child resistant container.

The City of Monmouth has not approved on-site consumption of cannabis or cannabis infused products in any business or retail tobacco stores in the City. It is also illegal to use cannabis or a cannabis infused products in a motor vehicle.

The Monmouth Police Department urges those individuals wishing to consume cannabis to be smart and not to get behind the wheel and drive impaired or intoxicated. We would also like to remind residents to be respectful of their neighbors while ingesting cannabis or cannabis infused products.