Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots opened in-person verification October 20.

Toy applications were made available on October 1. In-person verifications can be done after you submit your application for a toy. When doing an in-person verification, you need to bring your ID and your children’s birth certificates. In-person verifications can be done at the Moline toys for tots location Fridays and Saturdays until December 2.

For more information, click here.