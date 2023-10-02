This year’s Toys for Tots campaign is off to a roaring start.

A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa and the USMC Reserves held the 39th Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run to collect donated toys. We’re told they filled 29 big boxes with toys on a great day for a ride, and this was the first big event of the Toys for Tots season.

The Marine Corps encourages anyone who can to donate either money or toys to the cause. More than 6,000 kids are helped in a five-county region in the area. Families looking for help can now begin applying, and the cutoff date is November 24.

For more information, click here.