The holiday season will be here before you know it, and the Marine Corps. Reserve wants to remind you that the deadline to register for Toys for Tots Quad Cities is quickly approaching.

To be registered, children must be between the ages of six months (born by June 18, 2022) and 12. The last day to register is Friday, November 25. Submissions submitted after the deadline will receive responses the Marine Corps. Reserve has determined if there are enough toys to support more families.

Applications must be verified in person for approval. Verification happens Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 1 Montgomery Dr., Moline. The last day to verify in person is Saturday, December 3. Verification will be closed November 11, November 24 and November 25. Applicants must present photo ID and proof of guardianship (birth certificate or legal guardianship paperwork) for each child, including the child’s birthday. Once verified in person, applications will be considered for approval.

