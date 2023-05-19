Students at Davenport West High School experienced a different kind of gym class Thursday.

The Marine Corps took over the school’s gym classes.

“This is kind of fun,” junior Ian Kenney said. “Get some competition in. Because most of the time we do some walking and get our workout in that way.”

West was one of 35 schools across the country selected to have the Marines come into their school.

“I woke up probably 25 or 30 minutes before school and just showed up,” Keeney said. “And I saw the Marines were here and I knew we were going to have to do something sort of difficult.”

The goal of the special gym class was to provide students with information about career opportunities within the Marine Corps. And it showed what type of other options students have after graduating from high school.

“I think it’s two-fold,” West PE teacher Michael Crane said. “Because number one, staff sergeant, he’s going to talk about, ‘Hey, what can the marines do for you?’ And with everything’s that going on today trying to find money to go to college or whatever you want to do. The Armed Forces really have a great opportunity for all of our students.”

Students engaged in a Marines-quality workout. They went through a Marines-style relay race that tested their endurance.

The hope is the students learned leadership and cooperation skills after the workout.

“Being able to get out here and get active with these young men and women, it just kind of gives them a little bit of a taste of the kind of the type of stuff we like to do in the military.” said Staff Sergeant Matthew Fee.