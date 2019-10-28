Mark Sanford rare Republican to address climate change

Presidential candidate says nuclear power needs to be part of energy plans

You hear a lot of talk about climate change from the Democrats running for president.

It doesn’t seem to be as much of a priority among Republicans.

That’s not the case for Mark Sanford.

He considers it a serious issue and says he would do something about it.

But, he opposed some legislation that tried to address it.

This is the third part of our conversation.

Climate change

Sanford acknowledges that climate change is a serious issue.

The Deparment of Defense is on the record calling it the biggest threat to national security.

Sanford says the larger debate is what to do about it.

He voted against a carbon tax and other proposals to address it.

Sanford addressed if he has a sense of urgency and how he would approach it.

Tariffs

Farmers in Iowa, Illinois and across the country have taken a big hit from the tariff war with China.

Sanford is on the record opposing these policies.

He supports free trade.

Sanford discussed what strategy he has for China to deal with its transgressions like currency manipulation and stealing trade secrets.

Syria

There seems to be bipartisanship in Congress in response to the president’s decision to pull U.S. forces out of Kurdish territory in Syria.

Sanford described what a Sanford administration’s policy would be in Syria.

