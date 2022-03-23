The Mars Racing Series will kick off the 2022 season this weekend at the Davenport Speedway at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

The series returns to Davenport for the first time since its blockbuster event last July that was named the DirtonDirt.com 2021 Race of the Year, a news release says.

Hoker Trucking owners, Jeff and Penny Hoker support several top teams in the Midwest and have partnered with friend and Mars Series owner Tony Izzo, Jr., for the 11th annual Thaw Brawl.

The weekend will kick off on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with an open practice. This will give drivers who might be taking to the track for the first time this year get some laps under their belt. On Friday night there will be a full racing program for the Mars Racing Series with a 40 lap $10,000 main event. The IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Sport Mods will be on the under-card.

On Saturday night the Mars Racing Series will be back for a 70 lap $20,000 to win finale that will be the largest payout in Thaw Brawl event history. The IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Sport Mods will be on the under-card once again as well as the Outlaw Street Stocks.

More than 30 of the top drivers around the Midwest have already committed to the event and even more are expected to fill the pit area this coming weekend. Two-time and defending series champion Brian Shirley will look to start his title defense. Last July’s race of the year winner Hudson O’Neal is slated to be on hand and the 2021 Davenport Summer Nationals event winner Bobby Pierce has it on his schedule.

Other top drivers expected are former Thaw Brawl winners Shannon Babb, Chris Simpson and Tyler Erb. Series regulars expected are Jason Feger, Rich Bell, and Ryan Unzicker.

Here’s the schedule:

Friday and Saturday: Pits open 3 p.m., main gate at 5 p.m., hot laps at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Friday, general admission, $30; adult pit pass, $40; kids 5-12, $5; kids pit pass for ages 12 and younger, $20,

Saturday, general admission, $35; adult pit pass, $40; kids 5-12, $5; kids pig pass for ages 12 and younger, $20.

Camping at the fairgrounds will be first come, first serve.

For more information, visit here. For more information on the MARS Racing Series, visit here.