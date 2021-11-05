Martin Luther King Center again offering Thanksgiving meals for delivery and pickup

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center’s 32nd-annual Thanksgiving dinner will be presented over three days, Nov. 19-21, only by delivery and curbside pickup.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLK Center) is inviting the entire community to its 32nd-annual Thanksgiving Dinner, but for the second straight year, it will not have a dine-in option.

The MLK Center (630 9th St., Rock Island) will be delivering meals and providing curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 19, 20, and 21. The Center’s goal this year is to give away 5,000 free meals (compared to 3,000 in 2020, and 2,000 in 2019). Dine-in service will not be available this year.

“We swung for the fences last year with the number of meals we provided, and we’ve raised the bar even higher this year,” MLK Center executive director Jerry Jones said in a Friday release. “We’re able to do this because of incredible support from donors, partners and volunteers.”

Please call 309-732-2999 to request delivery of 25 or more meals to Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline,

Moline, Milan and Rock Island.

Everyone is welcome to come to the MLK Center between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 19-21 to pick up curbside meals to go. Curbside service will be from the parking lot on the west side of the building. Anyone wishing to pick up more than 10 meals at a time should call 309-732-2999 before Nov. 19 to place an order. Those who are picking up 10 meals or fewer are welcome to arrive at any time between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 19, 20, or 21.

Meals include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and dessert.

This event is made possible through the hard work and dedication of hundreds of volunteers, many of

whom have been coming back for more than a decade, the center said.

If you would like to volunteer, call 309-732-2999, or register online at mlkcenter.org/volunteer-th. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the MLK Center cannot accept last-minute or walk-in volunteers, and volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. Please register in advance to make sure to reserve your slot. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

This year’s Thanksgiving Dinner is generously supported by grants from South Rock Island Township, Moline Foundation and UnityPoint Health — Trinity; sponsorships from HyVee, Hill & Valley, Liberty Packaging, IHMVCU, John Deere Harvester Works, MidAmerican Energy and Tyson Foods; and contributions from individuals. Key partners for this event include Project NOW, Dohrn Transfer, and NEST Café.

The MLK Center is at 630 9th St., Rock Island.

The Martin Luther King Center inspires greatness in the Quad Cities through community-building,

education and service. Major programs currently include Substance Use Prevention; Teenage Pregnancy

Prevention; Family Advocacy Center; free after-school and summer programs for children aged 6-14; a

variety of clubs for people of all ages; free tax preparation assistance; and four annual events for the

community.

For more information, visit mlkcenter.org.