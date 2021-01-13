Martin Luther King Center will host virtual service

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will host its 38th annual memorial service and awards celebration in honor of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18.

The event will be live-streamed at rtmp://a.rtmp.youtube.com/live2 and is expected to last one hour, a news release says.

The theme for this year’s event is “Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

The Rev. Earlye Julien from Living Water Christian Center, Moline, will deliver the keynote address. In addition, the program will include a variety of performances and presentations in honor of King to include:

· Presentation of the M.L. Lockhart Scholarship

· Presentation of the Youth Expression Contest awards

· Presentation of the Black Hawk College Commitment to Diversity Scholarship

· Presentation of the “I Have A Dream Award” to a Rock Island citizen for exceptional community service

· Musical selections

A recording of the event will be available on the MLK Center’s YouTube channel (MLK Center Rock Island) and Facebook page (facebook.com/MLKCenterRockIsland) after the memorial service.

The Rauch Family Foundation granted funds to support the event. For more information, call the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at 309-732-2999.

About the center

The center’s mission is to inspires greatness in the Quad Cities through community-building, education and service. Major programs currently include Substance Use Prevention; Teenage Pregnancy Prevention; Family Advocacy Center; free after-school and summer programs for children aged 6-14; a variety of clubs for people of all ages; free tax preparation assistance; and five annual events for the community.

New in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Remote Learning Care program for kindergarten through sixth grade students in the Rock Island/Milan School District.