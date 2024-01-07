The community-wide annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd, Clinton. The event is free.

TOPSHOT – The civil rights leader Martin Luther King (C) waves to supporters 28 August 1963 on the Mall in Washington DC (Washington Monument in background) during the “March on Washington”. – King said the march was “the greatest demonstration of freedom in the history of the United States.” Martin Luther King was assassinated on 04 April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. James Earl Ray confessed to shooting King and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. King’s killing sent shock waves through American society at the time, and is still regarded as a landmark event in recent US history. AFP PHOTO (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

This year marks the 36th year of the community-wide celebration. “If you’ve never joined us for an MLK, Jr. Celebration event, we encourage you to make this the year you come see what the event is all about. We guarantee that you will find our program to be enlightening and refreshing for all ages as we join in celebrating the life of Dr. King,” said MLK Committee member Mardell Mommsen Flippen.

Featured at this year’s celebration will be speaker Chris Britton. The 21st Annual MLK Peace and Justice Award will be presented to Ted Tornow. In addition to Tornow, the late Frances (Francie) Bickelhaupt Hill will be honored posthumously as a Legacy Peace & Justice honoree. In addition to music and fellowship, this year’s celebration will once again be followed with a re-enactment of a freedom walk throughout the halls of Clinton Community College.

“Together we can make a difference ‘Living Peace 365’ and keeping Dr. King’s dream alive,” said Mommsen Flippen. This year marks the 21st year that the MLK Peace and Justice Award will be awarded at the 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

For more information on the MLK Committee or Living Peace 365 initiative, contact Mardell Mommsen Flippen at 563-244-7006.