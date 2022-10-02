The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will host its first Menstrual Product Drive, for Period Action Day (PAD) on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Period Action Day is a National event, a day to grow the menstrual movement and act to end period poverty in our lifetime, a news release says.

The MLK Center is working to remove any financial barriers that have previously prevented individuals from accessing menstrual hygiene products. “Period poverty” is the limited or inadequate access to menstrual products or menstrual health education as a result of financial constraints or negative socio-cultural stigmas associated with menstruation, the release says.

This year’s event will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Martin Luther King Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Donors are invited to bring sanitary napkins, plastic-tip tampons of all sizes, and reusable menstrual caps/products to the parking lot.

The center also accepts donations year-round. A bin is available in the lobby.

Donations will help people in need and clients served through the center’s Family Advocacy Center.