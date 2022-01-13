Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center to honor Dr. King with memorial service and awards celebration

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is hosting its memorial service and awards celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The theme for this year’s event is “A conscientious stance.” Thurgood Brooks will deliver the keynote address, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw will emcee the event. The program will feature performances and presentations in honor of Dr. King:

Presentation of the M.L. Lockhart Scholarship

Presentation of the Youth Expression Contest Awards

Presentation of the Black Hawk College Commitment to Diversity Scholarship

Presentation of the “I Have A Dream Award” to a Rock Island citizen for exceptional community service

Musical selections from Ashley Dean

Spoken word performance by Aubrey Barnes

(mlkcenter.org)

The 39th Annual Memorial Service and Awards Celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is Monday, January 17 at 10:30 am. at the Martin Luther King Center, located at 630 9th Street, Rock Island. The service and celebration will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. A recording of the event will be available on the MLK Center’s YouTube channel, Facebook and website.

For more information, click here or call the Martin Luther King Center at (309) 732-2999.