On Sunday, Jan. 15, a community-wide annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration will be held from 1:30 to 3: p.m. in the auditorium at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.

The event is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

This year marks the 35th year of the community-wide celebration. “The Committee strives to bring to fruition an event that is filled with fellowship, music, and inspiration for participants to continue to be stewards for Dr. King’s legacy of non-violence, equality, peace, and justice while Living Peace 365,” said MLK Committee member Mardell Mommsen Flippen. “We hope community members will come out to join us in this celebration of the life of Dr. King.”

Featured at this year’s celebration will be spoken word by Victoria Thomas, the daughter of Wanda and Haydn Thomas and the granddaughter of the late former Mayor LaMetta Wynn.

The 20th Annual MLK Peace and Justice Award will be presented to Scott Stubblefield. In addition to Stubblefield, the late Rev. Lionel Davis and Lydia Halbach will be honored posthumously as Legacy Peace & Justice honorees.

Along with music and fellowship, the Event will feature blessings from the following faiths: Baptist, Catholic and Islamic, followed with a re-enactment of a freedom walk throughout the halls of Clinton Community College.

For more information, contact Flippen at 563-244-7006.