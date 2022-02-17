The 2022 Martini Shake Off presented by IMEG Corp., will run today from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

“Just like every project we take on for our clients, we believe it’s important to leave a space better than how we found it — and that goes for the communities where we live and work, too,” Paul VanDuyne, President and CEO of IMEG Corp, said in a Thursday release. “We are incredibly thrilled to partner with the HAVIife Foundation in presenting this year’s 2022 Martini Shake Off.”

At the event, attendees are invited to sip on martinis, prepared by local bars and restaurants and snack on delicious hors d’oeuvres while listening to music by The Brat Pack. Throughout the evening, HAVIife Foundation Board members will present grants to local school and youth services organizations that work directly with the youth in our community. At the end of the night, awards will be presented in several categories including “Best Classic Martini,” “Best Shaker Space,” and “People’s Choice.”

Tickets are $65 and will be available at the door. All proceeds will benefit the HAVIife Foundation, which works to prevent lost potential in today’s youth by providing grants to participate in athletics, music and the arts.

“The focus of HAVIife Foundation is to positively impact at risk youth between the ages of 10 to 15 — a time in life when important paths are chosen and a child’s future is defined,” says Mike Vondran, founder of HAVIife. “Through our wonderful partnerships with local schools, teachers, coaches and youth organizations, we have been able to identify and serve thousands of young people who need a little guidance and support to reach their full potential.”

In the past 14 years, the HAVIife Foundation has granted over $1.2 million locally and impacted thousands of Quad Cities youth in the areas of athletics, music and the arts, the release said. For more information, visit its website.