Mary Lee House of Refuge opens the doors to provide a new beginning

A welcome mat is placed at a home for women looking to start over after surviving domestic violence.

The Mary Lee House of Refuge move in their first four residents July 1.

Local 4 News first spoke about the effort in January when they started work on a different house but it didn’t work out at that location.

Through community support, donations and a private donor stepping forward, they were able to secure and purchase property at another location.

This is the vision of an advocate for domestic violence victims to provide them with a transitional housing program and a support system to help them live independently when they leave.

It’s designed to help women after they leave a short-term shelter not return to their abusive situation or end up homeless.

Mary Lee House of Refuge founder Carlotta Mack said, “I wanted to help someone the way someone helped me.”

In the heat of move-in, founder Carlotta Mack is seeing her vision of Mary Lee House of Refuge put down roots.

Mack said, “Mary is my mom Ruthie Lee is my grandmother so with them two together that was my main inspiration. My mother and my grandmother who both were prayer warriors.”

Carlotta lends a hand to survivors of domestic violence as a social services employee but saw the need for a program that helped her and her kids 20 years ago after leaving a bad relationship.

Mack said, “That support, that place to go, those people that helped me get to where I need to go.”

That hope and support now in the Quad Cities.

Director of Mary Lee House of Refuge Kelsie Tillery said, “There’s a need in the community for affordable transitional housing.”

“Even if we do like a housing first program, you’re giving them that housing, however, if they don’t know how to maintain, then they end up in that situation again. They end up dependent on the same situation because they don’t have that wrap around service,” said Mack.

For up to 18 months, women can stay here after leaving a shelter, which often lasts up to 90 days, and receive life skills training and faith-based programs.

The main focus is on budgeting and helping build up credit so they can sustain a place of their own but are planning cooking glasses and have a garden in the backyard.

Organizers of the house said it’s to address a perilous cycle.

Mary Lee House of Refuge Service Coordinator Francine Tubbs said, “Once you put them in the housing, and you give them no programs or other entities to go on with their life, then it’d be a revolving door back to the shelter.”

It’s why community members like Kelsie Tillery and Francine Tubbs are working with Carlotta to operate this house.

Tubbs said, “I too was a domestic violence victim and I’m a survivor so I went through the whole program so I know how it works, I know it can be done.”

Francine also works as an advocate and says with a long-term and individual approach it can help ensure that goal of a new life.

Tubbs said, “Some people just have a few things to work on, some people may need the whole time to be here.”

There’s a lot of work ahead of them because even though they move in the first four residents on their start date, July 1, Carlotta sees the need growing.

Mack said, “We have a waiting list of right now of 50. We have 50 people waiting.”

Even though the house can hold as many eight, the plan is to limit it to four women at a time to keep it from getting too crowded and is more comfortable for the women.

“I most enjoy this. This is our therapeutic spa tub. It’s here to help the ladies relax when they’re having a hard time or when they feel like giving up or things are seeming down and they just want to come here and relax.,” said Tubbs.

They do hope to offer some of their services to women on the waiting list.

“I’m excited to see people start their lives over and be a new person and just be excited about their life once again and just have a newfound purpose for who they are,” Tillery said.

With the need they have, they’re already considering the purchase of a second house.