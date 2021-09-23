Mask debate expected at Bettendorf school board meeting

The Bettendorf Community School District has its regular board meeting Thursday evening, and discussion of a mask mandate is expected while the meeting is in session.

A recent ruling by a federal judge ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law to prevent school boards from mandating protective face masks. The Bettendorf Community School District’s official policy is that mask-wearing is per personal discretion.

The Bettendorf Community School District board meeting is Thursday, September 23, 6:30 p.m. at Bettendorf High School, located at 3333 18th Street.

Traditionally, any member of the audience may address the board during the president’s statement segment with comments about items of interest or concern, limited to three minutes. Iowa law prohibits discussing specific employees or their job performance.