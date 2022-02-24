The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is lifting its mask mandate for two cities next week.

Effective Monday, Feb. 28, the mask mandate will be lifted for county buildings in Morrison and Sterling.

According to Sheriff John Booker, any individual who still prefers to wear a mask may do so.

He adds that the sheriff’s office will not provide masks at the door of the building.

“I would like to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for your patiences and understanding during these tough times,” said Sheriff Booker.

