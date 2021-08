FILE – In this July 27, 2021, file photo, a face masks is attached to the arrows of Britain’s Bryony Pitman during the women’s individual eliminations at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Because of the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County, “properly worn face masks” are mandatory in all public areas of the Rock Island County Courthouse, Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Justice Center and Office Building.

The requirement is for everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, a news release from Rock Island County says.