Masks for Meals: Rock Island church partners with local restaurant to provide free meals and masks

Beginning Friday, wearing a mask in the state of Illinois is a requirement.

Governor JB Pritzker extended the state’s stay-at-home order with new social distancing guidelines.

If you need a mask, you can go to one local church to get one for free.

Two Rivers Church and Cool Beanz Coffee Shop in Rock Island are teaming up for “Masks for Meals.”

It’s an initiative where members of the church are sewing masks and hanging them on a clothesline for anyone to get.

What they are asking in return is for people to donate to support Rock Island first responders. All proceeds will provide lunch for frontline workers while also supporting locally-owned restaurants.

Rob McCoy, Pastor of the Two Rivers Church, says it’s a small way to give back.

“It’s just one of those things that works out well. To help people who need a mask, and to help first responders all at once. We just put these out Friday morning, and I know we had to put more out already. So even this morning, just with some Facebook shares, word has spread a little bit, so I think people have been appreciative. “

If you would like to donate masks, you can visit Two Rivers Church in Rock Island and hang them on the clothesline.

Also, if you are interested in donating to provide meals, you can visit their website.

You can also send checks to their address at 1820 5th Avenue, Rock Island.