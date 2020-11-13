Masks get in the hands of thousands in the QC after generous donation

A local organization is doing its part to make sure people mask up.

The Illinois Iowa Center for Independent Living is giving out masks to businesses, schools, churches and organizations in the community.

They recently received 250,000 cotton masks from another non-profit.

For those who request them, they’re giving them out in boxes of 500, all individually wrapped.

There’s a drive-thru event for the remaining masks at the 11th street Rock Island facility from 9 a.m. to noon.

You can access the resources of the Illinois Iowa Center for Independent Living here: https://www.iicil.com/