Masks of Love: VanDerGinst Law paying unemployed residents to make masks

It wasn’t long ago when Dennis VanDerGinst of VanDerGinst Law Firm put aside $10,000 to support local businesses who are struggling amid the pandemic.

Now, the law firm is helping out in another way by making 10,000 face masks for those on the frontlines.

“We have earmarked 10,000 dollars to start with to hire as many folks as we can to actually make these masks,” says VanDerGinst.

Not just any masks. CEO Dennis VanDerGinst says there is a specific type called “moo-masks.”

“It resembles a cow’s nose. The neat thing about this design is it doesn’t require any sewing. It’s all put together with specific folds and staples, so basically anyone can make it,” he says.

While making them, you can earn $1 per mask, and up to $500.

“Essentially, what happens is they go to our website, vlaw.com. They register their interest in participating in this initiative. Obviously, we have limited resources. We can’t hire everyone who has been laid off, but we intend to help as many as we can,” says VanDerGinst.

He says it feels good to give back to the community.

“I think it’s important for all business leaders in the community to give back to the community that keeps them afloat and keeps them in business, and that’s what we’re doing,” says VanDerGinst.

The law firm will provide the materials to make the masks. You can visit the firm’s website to register.