Masks required in Clinton County Buildings

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of requiring face masks or face shields to be worn in all Clinton County buildings starting Tuesday, July 27.

The decision was made due to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in the county during the last three weeks.

The mandate states that until further notice, anyone over the age of two must wear a face covering when conducting business in any of the county buildings.

In addition, county employees will wear face masks or shields in the common areas in the building or where six-feet separation cannot be maintained.

There will be masks available to the public for the first week of the order for those that do not have one.

For those that do not have a mask, remote options to conduct business will be offered.