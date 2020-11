The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has received a donation from Lowe’s of 2,000 N95 masks and 150 sanitizer bottles to distribute to local businesses in the Quad Cities area 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

There will be two distribution sites:

⦁ D’Lua Bettendorf Fusion Cuisine & Bar, 5185 18th St., Bettendorf

⦁ Western Illinois University, Quad Cities Campus, 3561 60th St., Moline.

For more about the Chamber, visit www.gqchcc.com.