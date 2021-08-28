Masonic Doric Lodge presents annual kids’ fishing derby Sept. 4

Masonic Doric Lodge 319 will host its fourth annual kids’ fishing derby from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the East Pavilion in Sunset Marina along the Illinois side of the Mississippi River at the end of 31st Avenue in Rock Island.

The event is free to kids and families – all participants need is a fishing pole, a news release says. Doric Lodge and the sponsors will supply the rest. Volunteers will assist.

Donations will go to the Shriners Children’s Hospital. Free lunch will be served afterward. Prizes will be awarded.

The event is dedicated to the memory of Robert Ivan Hines and Max Dean Wright, lifelong fishing enthusiasts.

Sponsors include Doug’s Heating and Air Conditioning, Stashu’s Sausage, Pankey’s Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle, EZ Livin’ in Milan, Croegaerts, and Meyer Landscaping,