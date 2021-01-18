Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening in Rock Island County

Another mass vaccination drive-thru clinic will be held at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan tomorrow.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s only available for healthcare workers, and an ID is required.

Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, so health officials are asking people to be patient.

According to Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill, these clinics will continue to run every Tuesday “for the foreseeable future.”

No details have been released yet on when pharmacies will be able to give vaccines, but Hill reassures Quad Cities residents that it will be sometime “in the coming weeks.”