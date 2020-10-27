Master plan to revamp downtown Davenport to be revealed

Some big changes could be in store for downtown Davenport.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership will present a master plan to revamp downtown during tonight’s city council meeting.

Reallocating space for bicycles and pedestrians on the street, enhancing public space for events in front of the Figge Museum and developing more affordable housing are among the ideas.

“The big picture of course is flood protection is critical,” said Kyle Carter. “We’re talking about that. The city’s got an engineering study that this plan is going to co-opt with. Beyond that we have severe infrastructure things that we want to see get done and we want to create a better more cohesive economic system to find entrepreneurs in the Quad Cities.”

The Downtown Davenport Partnership hopes to have a vote on the project by November or December.