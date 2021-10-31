Matson and Gilbraith: head-to-head on strengthening Davenport’s economy

We’re back with incumbent Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Athena Gilbraith, who is running against him on the ballot in Davenport’s race for mayor. Both our candidates discuss economic development.

“I think our minimum wage certainly should be a lot higher than what it is – in fact, I would like to see it at least doubled. I’m thinking $18 an hour would be pretty sufficient,” Gilbraith said.

Matson wants to “provide opportunities so that when companies come here and other people are wanting to reinvest or grow, that they understand they should pay their workers at a reasonable rate. I. E., when Amazon came here, the discussion was $15 an hour. We said, ‘Your starting needs to be more than that.’ They agreed.”

Hear the rest of what each candidate has to say in our second segment of ‘4 the Record.’.