If anyone knows how the East Moline track surface will react, it is Matt Ryan.

The dirt and clay of the high-banked, quarter-mile East Moline Speedway oval fit to his liking as the 2018 track champion took the 30-lap Super Late Model Racing Hoker Trucking East Series thriller Sunday.

“This is my other home track so I know my way around,” Ryan said in the victory lane. “To win one of these is big.”

The Davenport ace wheeled his Sampson Fence/American Family Insurance/The Outhouse Longhorn past Jeff Tharp on lap seven, utilized all grooves of the race track and held off series point leader Justin Kay for his first ever series win. He pocketed $3,000.

“Any time you can beat Justin Kay it’s a good night,” Ryan added. “That probably makes this my biggest win of the year.”

Ryan becomes the 42nd different series winner. The event was slowed six times by cautions, four in the last five circuits.

SLMR winner in May Jake Neal pulled out on lap 23 and finished 19th.

Travis Denning sped to the J&J Camper Sales IMCA Modified 20-lap checkers, beating Brandon Durbin, B.J. Jackson, Anthony Guss and Jim Sandusky.

The Legacy Corporation IMCA SportMods have become the class with excitement and diversity over the last few weeks. Even after two weeks off due to weather, Logan Veloz continued that trend with the 15-lap win. He passed Quincy visitor Logan Cumby on a green-white-checkered finish for the victory. David Engelkens, Keith Wiersema and Ryan Reed followed.

Rob Henry took the Dynamic Power Street Stock 15-lap finale over Indiana’s Ryan Arnett, Jesse Owen, Shane Richardson and Alex Pappas.

Daniel Wauters returned, passed Track champ Randy Lamar and cruise to the Rudy’s Tacos IMCA Hobby Stock 12-lap win. Lamar, Tucker Richardson, Billy Stanford and Keith Lilly followed.

The 12-lap Riverbend Pizza Place Sport Compact ender was two and three wide most of the way for fourth place on back. Cyle Hawkins got to the point on lap seven, passing his brother Travis and was first to Joe Carleton’s checkers, beating Jimmy Dutlinger, Travis Hawkins, Drew Wise and Michael Snyder.

The American Iron Racing Series made its fourth EMS appearance and Tyler Maschmann became the fourth different 12-lap winner in 2022. Bart Miller, Dennis Etten, Jake Hayes and Terry Mattly rounded out the top five.

A total of 98 cars were in the pits and the final checkered flag fell about 10 p.m.

The 2022 season concludes with a two-day special Oct. 8 and 9. Details will be announced. Sunday Oct. 9 also will be Hall of Fame induction for the 2022 honorees.

For more information, log on to the East Moline Speedway Facebook page or call 563-343-8250.

Following are the unofficial results of stock car racing Sunday evening at East Moline Speedway, East Moline, Ill., listed with finishing position, car number, driver and starting position.

SLMR Hoker Trucking East Series

Feature (30 laps) – 1. 07-Matt Ryan[2]; 2. 15K-Justin Kay[5]; 3. 10T-Jeff Tharp[1]; 4. 99L-Jeff Larson[6]; 5. 56-Andy Eckrich[4]; 6. 22B-Jonathan Brauns[14]; 7. 7-Andy Nezworski[18]; 8. 14-Logan Duffy[10]; 9. 22C-Charlie McKenna[3]; 10. 44-Luke Goedert[8]; 11. 15C-Curt Schroeder[17]; 12. 91-Gabe Umbarger[13]; 13. 58-Dave Eckrich[11]; 14. 111-Anthony Guss[21]; 15. 32-Curtis Glover[20]; 16. 43-Derrick Stewart[12]; 17. 32C-Chad Holladay[7]; 18. 1H-Mike Haines[19]; 19. 1-Jake Neal[9]; 20. 17-Kirby Schultz[15]; 21. 34-Scott Strauss[22]; 22. 99D-Darrel DeFrance[23]; 23. 70-Shawn Mulvany[16]

1st Heat (10 laps) – 1. Halladay 2. D. Eckrich 3. Tharp 4. A. Eckrich

2nd Heat (10 laps) – 1. Duffy 2. Ryan 3. Umbarger 4. Neal

3rd Heat (10 laps) – 1. McKenna 2. Larson 3. Kay 4. Schultz

Qualifying – 1. A. Eckrich 13.313

J&J Camper Sales IMCA Modifieds

Feature (20 laps) – 1. 56D-Travis Denning[6]; 2. 15D-Brandon Durbin[4]; 3. 56B-BJ Jackson[2]; 4. 9G-Anthony Guss[1]; 5. J1-Jim Sandusky[7]; 6. 70-Mitch Morris[3]; 7. 85-Andy Nezworski[9]; 8. 3C-Richard Vela[10]; 9. 19H-Nick Hillyer[8]; 10. 19C-Alex VerVynck[5]

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Durbin 2. Nezworski 3. Morris 4. Guss

2nd Heat (8 laps) – 1, Denning 2. Jackson 3. Sandusky 4. Hillyer

Legacy Corporation IMCA SportMods

Feature (15 laps) – 1. 43LV-Logan Veloz[11]; 2. 8C-Logan Cumby[3]; 3. 65-David Engelkens[2]; 4. 90-Keith Wiersema[5]; 5. 69R-Ryan Reed[12]; 6. X-TJ Patz[4]; 7. 31-Chad Coyne[15]; 8. 35-Pat Emerick[1]; 9. 10-Erick Turner[8]; 10. 6-Brody Prescott[17]; 11. F81-John Freeman[16]; 12. 08-Tyler Carrol[13]; 13. 7-Colin Lyon[18]; 14. 68B-Raiff Cauwels[14]; 15. 76-Chuck Fox[6]; 16. 81-Adam Parker[9]; 17. 88-Trey Grimm[7]; 18. 39R-Rance Powell[10]; DNS – 33X-Jeff Waterfall

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Veloz 2. Parker 3. Turner 4. Powell

2nd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Cumby 2. Fox 3. Engelkens 4 Emerick

3rd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Reed 2. Wiersema 3. Grimm 4. Patz

Dynamic Power Street Stocks

Feature (15 laps) – 1. 00-Rob Henry[5]; 2. 9-Ryan Arnett[1]; 3. 95-Jesse Owen[4]; 4. IB25-Shane Richardson[2]; 5. 3P-Alex Pappas[6]; 6. 37-Pete Odell[8]; 7. 83-Jim Rutsaert[7]; 8. 36-Ben Odell[3]; 9. 61S-Jeff Streitmatter[9]

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Owen 2. Henry 3. Richardson 4. Arnett

Rudy’s Tacos IMCA Hobby Stocks

Feature (12 laps) – 1. 4K-Daniel Wauters[4]; 2. 4R-Randy LaMar[2]; 3. 25R-Tucker Richardson[5]; 4. 52-Billy Stanford[3]; 5. 44-Keith Lilly[7]; 6. 55J-Jordan Patz[9]; 7. R4-Donald Cole[1]; 8. 2-Nathan Smith[6]; 9. 37-Virgil Paul Jr[8]; DNS – 86-Logan Gustaf

1st Heat (6 laps) – 1. Lamar 2. Wauters 3. Richardson 4. Stanford

Riverbend Pizza Place Sport Compacts

Feature (12 laps) – 1. 28-Cyle Hawkins[3]; 2. DA28-Jimmy Dutlinger[10]; 3. 8-Travis Hawkins[1]; 4. 14-Drew Wise[6]; 5. 58T-Michael Snyder[7]; 6. 514-Jason Rhoads[2]; 7. 14X-Tommy Staggs[9]; 8. 10C-Codie Proehl[5]; 9. 518-Chris Kissell[12]; 10. 7X-Rob Harding Jr[4]; 11. 25M-Nolan Morrow[8]; 12. 42A-Troy Anderson[11]; 13. 28E-Andrew Bolio[13]; DNS – 47-Thomas Adams

1st Heat (6 laps) – 1. Dutlinger 2. C. Hawkins 3. Wise 4. Staggs

2nd Heat (6 laps) – 1. T. Hawkins 2. Morrow 3. Rhoads 4. Snyder

American Iron Racing Series

Feature (12 laps) – 1. 51-Tyler Maschmann[2]; 2. 501-Bart Miller[10]; 3. 23-Dennis Etten[3]; 4. 11-Jake Hayes[8]; 5. 50-Terry Mattly[9]; 6. 727-Justin Stock[4]; 7. 29-Owen Hayes[11]; 8. 42-Bruce Yoerger[6]; 9. 15-David Bielenberg[5]; 10. 18-Jeff Hollenbeck[1]; 11. 15VL-Domanic McNabb[13]; 12. 5-Brian Gade[7]; DNS – 17SR-Ron Cook

1st Heat (6 laps) – 1. Gade 2. Bielenberg 3. Maschmann 4. Stock

2nd Heat (6 laps) – 1. Mattly 2. Miller 3. Yoerger 4. Etten