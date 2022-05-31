Voters in Henry County are reminded that May 31 is the last day to register to vote in the June 28 general primary election.

Registered voters who have changed address must update their records to be eligible to vote in the upcoming election. Henry County residents may register to vote or change their address in the County Clerk’s office, located at 307 West Center Street, Cambridge, their local City Clerk’s office or any library. Mail-in voter registration forms are available at any post office in Henry County.

To register to vote online through the Illinois State Board of Elections, click here. For more information, contact Barb Link, Henry County Clerk/Recorder, at (309) 937-3493.