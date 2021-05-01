May the Fourth be with you: ‘Star Wars’ trivia event is free!

“Star Wars” fans can show their galaxy full of knowledge at the Rock Island Public Library’s “May the Fourth Be With You” online trivia game.

The free event for all ages will be offered via Zoom from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on – you guessed it – Tuesday, May 4. Participants can play solo or with a team and see how much they know about a certain galaxy far, far away.

One lucky participant will win a “Star Wars” prize pack. To play, register at the library’s online calendar and the meeting link will be sent via email.

The library website is at www.rockislandlibrary.org

