Mayhem Madness will come to the Davenport Speedway on Saturday.

Stock car fans are used to seeing one class at a time competing on an oval track. Mayhem Madness will feature seven classes of race cars on track competing against each other at one time. All drivers will race for a $2,000 top prize.

To help keep the competition even, faster classes will have to complete more laps in order to win. All track and class safety rules will need to be followed. Transponders and raceceivers will be mandatory. Additional rules and details can be found here.

Also on the agenda will be the motorized mayhem known as the Trailer Race. Trailer race entrants try to separate their competitors’ trailers from the tow vehicles while keeping their own trailer attached.

The Trailer Race will pay $1,000-to-win, $500 for second, $250 for third. A $200 prize will also be given to the best decorated trailer entry.

Grandstand admission to Mayhem Madness is $15 for adults and ages 5-12 are $5.

The Davenport Speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, on West Locust Street in Davenport.