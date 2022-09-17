Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and 4th Ward Ald. Matt Timion will host a ward meeting on Monday, Sept. 19 in the Fellowship Room of the First Congregational Church, 2201 7th Ave. from 6-7 p.m.

They seek public input from 4th Ward residents on several development-related topics, including the creation of a skate park/pump track in the Interstate 74 redevelopment area, future improvements/expansion of the 7th Street corridor between 12th and 23rd streets and the development of cul-de-sac “parklets” in the neighborhood.

The 4th Ward is bounded by I-74 in the west, the river to the north and Avenue of the Cities to the south. Most of the proposed I-74 redevelopment area falls within its boundaries.

Timion says residents also will be asked to detail what they like about their neighborhood and what improvements they feel should be made there, what amenities they would like to see in the redevelopment area and suggestions about the types of businesses they would like to see the city attract.