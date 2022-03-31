Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati joins mayors across the country who are asking residents to make a long-term commitment to reduce pollution and manage water resources more wisely.

In return residents can win $3,000 toward their Home Utility Payments, water saving fixtures, and hundreds of other prizes, a news release says Plus, one lucky charity from a winning city will receive a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid to serve the community.

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati speaks at a press conference on a new childcare program at Enterprise Lofts, Feb. 1, 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The challenge is a non-profit national community service campaign that encourages leaders to inspire their residents to make a series of simple pledges here to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy. It runs from April 1-30.

The program was started 10 years ago by a handful of mayors who were looking for alternative ways to engage their residents more deeply about the coming water challenges in the United States.

“Moline is blessed to have the Mississippi River as our source of drinking water, playground for recreation and water highway for transportation and commerce,” Rayapati said. “And although the river is an abundant source of freshwater for our community, keeping it clean and healthy is critically important and we in Moline must do our part to conserve water and energy.”

Rayapati will kick off this year’s water challenge with a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday at the Moline Water Treatment Plant, 30 18th St.

She will be joined by Kathy Wine of RiverAction and Mike Coyne-Logan, education facilitator from Living Lands and Waters, who will speak on the importance of water quality and conservation.

More information on how residents and students can participate in the challenge will be shared at the event.

In addition, Rayapati and employees from the city’s water treatment plant – including water mascot Misty – will be at the Moline Public Library from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday to sign up people for the pledge.