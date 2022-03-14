Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati focused on infrastructure, downtown development, and more during her 2022 State of the City Address Monday morning.

Rayapati’s address looked a little bit different this year, because it was held at The Spotlight Theatre in Moline, next to Interstate 74. The theater was a convenient location, as I-74 itself was a main talking point for Rayapati; especially the new I-74 bridge and the area around it.

Rayapati announced plans for improving the roads around the I-74 bridge and the rest of Moline as part of a multi-million dollar city infrastructure plan.

“It’s one thing to have an amazing new bridge to help people get into Moline,” Rayapati said. “It’s another to take care of the roads that feed that bridge and get our residents from their homes to school and work. We’ve designated 17.2 million dollars to address these types of infrastructure needs, and have adopted the use of a pavement condition index to help us prioritize which roads need work soonest.”

Another part of the city’s plans for the area around the I-74 bridge includes acquiring vacated land around the bridge from the Illinois Department of Transportation and developing it into part of downtown. The city is partnering with Renew Moline, an economic development agency located in downtown Moline, to make it happen.

“Our tasks include a plan for acquisition of property from IDOT in the area vacated by the bridge,” said Alexandra Elias, President and CEO of Renew Moline, at the mayor’s address.

“With partners at Renew Moline, we’re conducting market feasibility studies to make sure what we build will be successful,” Rayapati said.

As for other roads in Moline not near I-74, the city hired more public works laborers to maintain the roads, especially during winter. Rayapati said attention will also be given to Illinois Route 92 and Avenue of the Cities.

“We increased the number of employees working in public works by six new public works laborers and more equipment operators,” said Bogdan Vitas, Jr., Moline City Administrator, at the mayor’s address. “If you ask yourself why, it’s because of the challenges of snow and ice control.”

On top of road and downtown plans, Rayapati also announced the city should have its second broadband provider in just a few months, either in May or June. Other noteworthy points in her address included a three-percent decrease in property taxes last year, and Moline Police and Fire Departments having their budgets remain the same. The city’s total budget for this fiscal year 2022 is just over $147 million.