Mayor, merchants celebrate move to Tier 1

In a Zoom conference on Monday, with owners of restaurants, bars and other merchants across Moline, Mayor Stephanie Acri celebrated the Tier 1 Mitigation status achieved by Rock Island County and Region 2.

In the meeting, city legal staff reviewed the opportunities now available to such businesses, including the return of indoor dining and indoor table service in bars and restaurants, a news release says.

While Tier 1 mitigation still requires social distancing and other best practices, as well as the observance of certain capacity restrictions, it will allow many local businesses to reopen

and begin to recover.

“The move to Tier 1 is welcome news for so many reasons,” said Acri. “It indicates that our community is doing well in combating COVID and it is relief that comes none-too-soon for the businesses who sacrificed so much for all of us in the name of public health.”

To see the Illinois Department of Public Health guidance on mitigation and what it means for Region 2, visit https://www.dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics